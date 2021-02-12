Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better,” years ago these words were said by one of the greatest scientists of all time, Albert Einstein. A video shared by Instagram on their official platform perfectly captures the essence of that saying. It shows some of the life lessons that we can learn from plants.
Originally shared on Insta profile @garden_marcus, the video captured people’s attention after it was re-shared by Instagram. The video opens to show a man named Marcus Bridgewater standing beside a hanging plant pot explaining about the things that we can learn from plants.
Wondering what are those lessons? Watch the video to know more:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the clip.
“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “How true,’ shared another. “I love it,” expressed a third. There were also many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.
What do you think of the video?
