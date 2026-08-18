Man shares rule for surviving corporate life without giving up hobbies: ‘Get your job done’

Corporate life often comes with an unwritten set of expectations, from meeting targets to appearing constantly committed to work. An Instagram video has now sparked a discussion after a man shared what he believes is the simplest way to deal with workplace perceptions: let your performance speak for itself.

A man advised employees to focus on targets, saying consistent results give them greater freedom at work. (Instagram/kashiviswanathkosuri)

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‘Whatever you have to deliver, just don’t miss that’

Taking to Instagram, Kashi Viswanath shared a video offering his perspective on surviving corporate life and dealing with workplace expectations.

“If you stay happy, your colleagues or people at the office will think that this job isn't important to you. If you pursue your hobbies, they'll think you aren't prioritising your job. There is only one way to prove your work. Whatever your KPIs or KRAs are, whatever you have to deliver, no matter what reason in the world, just don't miss that. Get the numbers done. Get your job done. After that, whatever you do, no one will question you. If you fail to deliver that, even if you did a hundred other things right, no one is going to appreciate it. It's better if you understand this truth,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Only way to answer at work - by your work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Only way to answer at work - by your work.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

What about employees who do not receive proper training?

The post prompted viewers to share their own workplace experiences. One person raised the issue of freshers being expected to perform without adequate support, writing, “Imagine there’s a fresher who needs proper training. But many companies don’t provide adequate training and instead directly assign tasks and expect them to be delivered. In that situation, no matter what the KPIs are, it may be difficult to meet expectations because the employee hasn’t been taught how to do the job properly. What happens then?”

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Responding to the concern, Viswanath suggested raising the issue clearly with the manager and documenting the conversation. “I know this problem. In your next meeting, tell your manager that you want to become one of the best-performing employees in the team, and that to achieve that, you need proper training, guidance and support. After the meeting, draft an email summarising the same request and send it to your manager so that there is clear written communication as well,” he replied.

Internet reacts

Other viewers largely agreed with his message. One person wrote, “Results matter more than appearances.” Another said, “This is actually solid career advice.” A third added, “Yes, this is true.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)