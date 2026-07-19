Man shares three lessons for long-term corporate growth: ‘Right opportunities will eventually find you’

A corporate professional has shared three qualities that he believes can help employees build visibility, earn the trust of senior leaders and secure better career opportunities.

A man explained how courage, action and patience helped professionals advance in their corporate careers. (Instagram/btsginish)

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Taking to Instagram, Ginish Vadera posted a video based on lessons from his nearly decade-long corporate career. He claimed that employees do not necessarily need to be exceptionally intelligent to succeed at work, provided they develop courage, take consistent action and remain patient in their careers.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Your attention is needed here!!”

Courage creates visibility at work

Vadera began by saying, “Today, I am serving you the complete corporate growth playbook on a platter,” adding that his advice had the potential to change the course of a person’s career.

According to him, courage is one of the most important qualities required to progress in the corporate world. This includes asking questions without hesitation, expressing opinions during meetings, approaching senior leaders, volunteering for new opportunities and taking ownership of responsibilities.

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{{^usCountry}} Once employees develop these habits, he said, they gain something extremely valuable: visibility. This visibility can help them stand out and grow faster than colleagues working at the same level. Actions build trust and reliability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once employees develop these habits, he said, they gain something extremely valuable: visibility. This visibility can help them stand out and grow faster than colleagues working at the same level. Actions build trust and reliability {{/usCountry}}

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The second quality, according to Vadera, is the ability to take action rather than merely offer suggestions.

“Do not merely say that the work will be done; complete it, preferably before the deadline,” he said. Instead of only pointing out what needs improvement, employees should take the initiative and demonstrate how the work can be done better.

He advised professionals to become employees whom both their manager and senior leadership can trust with important responsibilities. That trust, he explained, creates a reputation for reliability and may encourage managers to offer them opportunities even after moving to another organisation.

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Reputation matters more than frequent job switches

Vadera described “staying in the game” as the third and most underrated quality. He said social media often encourages employees to switch jobs repeatedly after seeing others claim that they multiplied their salaries through frequent moves.

While changing jobs for a significantly better opportunity is not wrong, he warned against switching companies for every 10 to 20 per cent salary increase.

“In the long run, the best opportunities often come through your reputation rather than your résumé,” he said. “A strong reputation means you do not have to keep chasing opportunities; eventually, the right opportunities start finding you.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video received several supportive reactions. One user wrote, “Yes i agree with you,” while another commented, “This is very true.” A third person said, “I support what you said,” and another added, “Yes this is true.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)