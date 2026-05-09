Man shaves head in solidarity with wife battling cancer: ‘You carried my pain with me’

A woman’s emotional video about her husband’s gesture of support during her medical journey has touched many people on Instagram. The clip shows Namarta Nitin Goel’s husband shaving his own head in solidarity with her after she lost her hair, likely due to chemotherapy.

A woman shared how her husband shaved his head to support her during chemotherapy treatment.(Instagram/goelnamarta)

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(Also read: Husband shaves head in solidarity with his wife fighting cancer)

Husband’s emotional gesture wins hearts

Taking to Instagram, Goel shared the video with a moving caption that read, “You didn’t just shave your head, you carried my pain with me.”

In the clip, her husband is seen shaving his head, a gesture that many social media users described as a powerful expression of love, care and partnership during one of the most difficult phases of life.

Watch the clip here:

Woman opens up about hair loss after chemotherapy

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Goel had shared another video in which she spoke about the painful experience of losing her hair after chemotherapy. She said, “Hello friends, Radhe Radhe. So, after my second chemotherapy, my hair started falling out. A lot, I mean a lot. And my scalp had become so sensitive that it had started to hurt, a lot of pain. And when the hair used to fall out, it used to hurt even more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Goel had shared another video in which she spoke about the painful experience of losing her hair after chemotherapy. She said, “Hello friends, Radhe Radhe. So, after my second chemotherapy, my hair started falling out. A lot, I mean a lot. And my scalp had become so sensitive that it had started to hurt, a lot of pain. And when the hair used to fall out, it used to hurt even more.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “So I told my husband that it's high time that I have to shave my head now. It won't work without it. So I told my husband 'Can you please help me?'.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “So I told my husband that it's high time that I have to shave my head now. It won't work without it. So I told my husband 'Can you please help me?'.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goel further shared how difficult the moment was for her, even though she knew hair loss was expected. “So when my husband was helping me, even then my head was hurting so much, so much pain as he was touching my scalp with the trimmer. It was, it was hurting me a lot. And life, I think there are some things we're never ready for. I knew this was going to happen, I knew that there would be hair loss, all the hair will go away. But I still wasn't ready for it. I didn't cry, but I was very sad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goel further shared how difficult the moment was for her, even though she knew hair loss was expected. “So when my husband was helping me, even then my head was hurting so much, so much pain as he was touching my scalp with the trimmer. It was, it was hurting me a lot. And life, I think there are some things we're never ready for. I knew this was going to happen, I knew that there would be hair loss, all the hair will go away. But I still wasn't ready for it. I didn't cry, but I was very sad.” {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts to the couple’s bond

The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many calling the gesture deeply touching. One user wrote, “This is what true love looks like.” Another said, “He did not just support her, he stood with her in her pain.” A third commented, “May God give her strength and healing.”

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Another user wrote, “This made me emotional. Such a beautiful bond.” Someone else said, “Every woman deserves this kind of support.” A viewer added, “Love, care and courage in one video.” Another commented, “Wishing her a speedy recovery and a healthy life ahead.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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