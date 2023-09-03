Husband shaves head in solidarity with his wife fighting cancer

A heartwarming video of a man standing by his wife in her battle against cancer has moved many to tears. The video showcases the husband’s unwavering support as he shaves his own head in solidarity with his beloved wife. The image shows the husband shaving woman's head. Following this, he shaved his own head to support his wife in her battle against cancer. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“No one fights alone. In a loving show of support, this husband shaves his head in solidarity with his wife, who is fighting cancer. Stay until the end,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement.

Also Read| Sons shave heads to support mom in fight against cancer

The video opens to show a touching scene of a man shaving his wife’s head using a trimmer. As the video progresses, the man shaves his head too. The clip concludes with heartwarming pictures of the couple’s adorable baby, whom they welcomed into their family.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An Instagram user wrote, “I worked in a cancer institute for many years. One day a guy came in with his wife and his hair was this crazy bright blue! Everyone was staring at it. Lol And he told us he started dying his hair these crazy colours so people would stare at him instead of his wife. [She lost her hair due to cancer]. There are some real gems out there!”

“Whew! The first part threatened to wreck me and the ending followed through,” posted another.

A third shared, “OMG! She is stunning with or without hair! Always bawling.”

“I hope they win everything in life!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read| Friends shave their heads to support teen fighting cancer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON