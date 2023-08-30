Sons shave heads to support mom in fight against cancer

A video of a group of men showing support to their mom fighting against cancer has left people teary-eyed. The video captures how they go on to shave their heads to stand in solidarity with their loved one. The image shows the mom whose sons shaved their heads to support her fight against cancer. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)

“Sons support their mum in her journey with cancer,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show the woman sitting in a chair with tears in her eyes. One of her sons starts shaving her hair, and then something amazing happens. Her other sons come forward and start shaving their heads too. Surprised, the woman asks, “What are you doing?” and then goes on to shed tears when she realises why they are shaving their heads.

Take a look a look at this video of the mom and her sons:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered close to 32,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Reddit users react to this emotional video of a mom and her sons?

“You can see the guy with the dreads pain as he cuts them off, but he knows it for the good,” shared a Reddit user. “I nearly started tearing up as soon as he did. Mom felt the same way clearly. Bring on the waterworks,” added another.

“Nearly? You got off easy. The second I saw his face then the cut, I lost it. I had the sound off and even with that, I could see his hesitation then his mom's reaction and realise the magnitude of his decision to cut off those locks,” added a third. “All three boys there to support her during the actual cut is so incredibly heartwarming. Must be a lovely family,” wrote a fourth.