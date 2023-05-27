Friends shave their heads to support teen fighting cancer

In a heartwarming display of friendship, a few teens decided to shave their heads to show their support to a girl battling cancer. The incredible moment of the girl’s reaction to seeing her friends was captured on camera and shared online. Since being posted, the video has melted people’s hearts and left them emotional. The image shows the teen’s reaction to seeing her friends who shaved their heads to support her in her journey of battling cancer. (Twitter/@GoodNewsMVT)

The video is posted on the official Twitter handle of the Goodnews Movement. “NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up to her house after shaving their own heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything!” they wrote as they shared the video.

The video opens to show the emotional girl looking out of a door to see her friends standing before her with their heads shaved. As the video progresses, she is seen looking at her friends with a huge smile and wiping away her tears.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 25 and has accumulated over 17,000 views till now. Additionally, the clip has gathered close to 500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“So sweet and lovely. You will never walk alone when you have friends like these. You are all amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Glad to see young people standing up in solidarity with their friends. The more we stand together, the lighter the burden. Keep up the good work,” added another. Many posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.