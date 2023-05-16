Mother, 88, travels miles to visit 64-year-old daughter battling cancer

Mother’s love knows no boundaries, and a recent video that is slowly gaining traction on social media proves just that. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a heartwarming moment when an elderly woman pays a visit to her daughter, who is battling cancer. A poignant text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’re 88 years old. Travelled 6 hours, just to tell your 64-year-old baby, who’s fighting cancer, it’s going to be ok.” The video has touched people’s hearts worldwide, with many dropping love-filled comments. Some even shared that they can relate to the profound connection between a mother and child. 88-year-old woman visits her daughter, who is fighting cancer. (Instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)

The video was shared on Instagram by GoodNewsCorrespondent with the caption, “A MOTHER’S LOVE: 88-year-old mother travels to the hospital to be with her 64-year-old daughter during her cancer treatments.” The video opens to show an 88-year-old woman walking inside a hospital to pay a visit to her sick daughter. As the video goes on, she waves her 64-year-old with a stick. The emotional reunion culminates in a heartfelt embrace, accompanied by the daughter’s tender kiss on her mom’s cheek.

Shared seven days ago on Instagram, the video has so far raked up more than 81,000 views. Additionally, it has also collected over 4,700 likes. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and shared their thoughts.

“It doesn’t matter how old they are or how far away they may live, your children will always be your baby! There’s not a force in this world that could keep me from mine,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Made me cry.” “We will always need Mom, no matter how old we are, they make us strong,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “The best medicine of all.” “This is so touching. A loving mother and her baby. There is nothing like a mom hugging you. I miss my mom so much. Prayers for good recovery. God’s Blessings on you both,” wrote a fifth.

