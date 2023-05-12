Son shave head to support mom battling cancer, his colleagues join in too

It is never easy to fight cancer. People dealing with this deadly disease need all the support they can get. Thankfully, there are some who try their best to make the life of those fighting cancer a little easier, even if it is by providing emotional support. One such heartening gesture is captured in this video posted on Twitter. The video shows a son shaving his head to support his mom who is fighting cancer. Not just that, his friends also join in to surprise her. Son shaves head to support mom who has cancer.(Twitter/@Good News Movement)

The video is posted on the Twitter handle Good News Movement. “NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE. This barber shaves his head in solidarity with his mother who is fighting cancer. If that wasn't emotional enough, his friends and work colleagues join in and surprise her as well,” they wrote as they posted the video.

The video opens to show the man shaving his mom’s head who gets emotional at one point. Once he is done cutting her hair, he takes the razor and starts shaving his head, taking his mom by surprise. Once done, his colleagues also come forward one by one to get their heads shaved.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has received close to 23,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Beautiful,” commented a Twitter user. “Beautiful souls,” added another. “I cry as I see this healing collaboration of LOVE,” posted a third. “There are no words,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their heartions through heart emoticons.