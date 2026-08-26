Man shows airplane window view to family on video call before take-off: ‘Someone else’s little moment of wonder’

For many frequent flyers, looking out of an airplane window is hardly a big deal. But for one family watching from the other end of a video call, the view from above was clearly something to get excited about.

Man shares airplane view with family. (Representative Image)

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A fellow passenger captured the moment when a man turned his phone towards the airplane window so his family could see the view. Their delighted response, “Tumhi lucky aahet!”, has now struck a chord with people online.

Ami Palan, who was sitting next to the man, shared what happened on X. “A man sitting next to me on the flight got the window seat and was showing the view to his family on a video call. They excitedly said, ‘Tumhi lucky aahet!’ And they were genuinely so excited just to virtually look out of an airplane window,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Palan said the moment made her think about how easily we can overlook things that may feel special to someone else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palan said the moment made her think about how easily we can overlook things that may feel special to someone else. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sometimes, the things that feel ordinary to us can be someone else’s little moment of wonder. Small joys,” she added.

Take a look:

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‘Flying still feels magical’

The story resonated with people who remembered how exciting air travel can be, particularly for those experiencing it for the first time.

“When I had my family on a plane for the first time, I made sure it was Vistara and that they had window seats near the wings,” one person recalled.

Another user wondered about the use of phones during a flight, asking, “But aren’t passengers expected to put their phones on airplane mode while on a flight for safety?”

For others, the family’s reaction was the part that stayed with them.

“This is so cute. I hope he gets a chance to take his entire family on a plane someday,” a user wrote.

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“That ‘Tumhi lucky aahet’ reaction is such a sweet reminder that flying still feels magical to some people,” another commented.

“This is such a beautiful reminder. What feels ordinary to us can be someone else’s dream view. Never underestimate the magic in small joys,” a person wrote.

Another called it a “beautiful gesture” and thanked Palan for sharing “this simple yet powerful act of happiness”.

“Sweet joys,” another user summed up.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)