Man sits in the middle of a sea of snakes, bone-chilling video shocks people

A video, that will make you look twice at your screen in disbelief, shows a man sitting in middle of huge snakes. This video was shared on Instagram by zoo keeper Jay Brewer. Since being posted, it has gone viral and received tons of reactions. Snapshot of Jay Brewer sitting in middle of snakes. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets )

“Thought I would bring out my biggest snakes for you all on this amazing day. Raised all these snakes from little babies and now look at them geez.” wrote Brewer in the post. The clip shows him sitting in the middle of a box, with massive snakes all around him. The snakes have covered his entire body as they crawl upon him. (Also Read: Watch: Moment when venomous snake was found in toilet in Australia)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 27.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “I hope they don’t bite you."

A second added, "Amazing! That they don’t constrict you. They really do love you!"

"It’s like you filmed what my nightmares are made of. I’m so afraid of snakes," commented a third.

A fourth said, "It's just like a nightmare, sitting between huge snakes."