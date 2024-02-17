 Man sits in the middle of a sea of snakes, bone-chilling video shocks people | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man sits in the middle of a sea of snakes, bone-chilling video shocks people

Man sits in the middle of a sea of snakes, bone-chilling video shocks people

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 17, 2024 09:13 AM IST

The clip shows the man sitting in the middle of a box, with massive snakes all around him. The video stunned many people.

A video, that will make you look twice at your screen in disbelief, shows a man sitting in middle of huge snakes. This video was shared on Instagram by zoo keeper Jay Brewer. Since being posted, it has gone viral and received tons of reactions.

Snapshot of Jay Brewer sitting in middle of snakes. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets )
Snapshot of Jay Brewer sitting in middle of snakes. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets )

“Thought I would bring out my biggest snakes for you all on this amazing day. Raised all these snakes from little babies and now look at them geez.” wrote Brewer in the post. The clip shows him sitting in the middle of a box, with massive snakes all around him. The snakes have covered his entire body as they crawl upon him. (Also Read: Watch: Moment when venomous snake was found in toilet in Australia)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This video was posted a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 27.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “I hope they don’t bite you."

A second added, "Amazing! That they don’t constrict you. They really do love you!"

"It’s like you filmed what my nightmares are made of. I’m so afraid of snakes," commented a third.

A fourth said, "It's just like a nightmare, sitting between huge snakes."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On