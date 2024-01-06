Watch: Moment when venomous snake was found in toilet in Australia

A venomous snake was found inside a public toilet in Australia as it emerged from the cistern from which it was taken into a black bag by a skilled snake catcher and freed into the wilderness. The black snake was lured by Tennille Banks from the loo who said that snakes have a “natural instinct to go into holes”. Toilets offer a place to cool down or catch a snack, usually frogs, she said. Toilets offer a place to cool down or catch a snack, usually frogs.

Tennille Banks said, “It’s not like they go in there and they linger. It is usually just to get a drink, or to look for a food source. You quite often find frogs in toilet bowls, in public toilets."

The snake which was found is also known as the blue-bellied black snake. The incident occurred in the rural town of Goondiwindi in Queensland. The species is known to defend itself aggressively only if it feels threatened. In case of biting, the snake hangs on and chews resulting in a good dose of highly toxic venom.

This comes amid a recent rise in sightings of serpents in homes and public buildings on Australia’s east coast as weeks of intense storms continue.