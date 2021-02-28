Home / Trending / Man sprinkles sand on wood to create artwork, result may make your jaw drop
Man sprinkles sand on wood to create artwork, result may make your jaw drop

“I was NOT expecting that, it made me physically say 'what' out loud. Bravo!” wrote a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:32 PM IST
The image shows the man doing the sand artwork.(Reddit/oddly satisfying)

The Internet houses several videos where people showcase their talent through their artworks. Some of those creations bear the potential to leave one stunned or get captivated by its uniqueness. This video shared on the subreddit oddly satisfying perfectly fits that description. The end result of the video may leave you baffled.

The clip starts with a man sprinkling some sand on a piece of wood to create a pattern. After a few seconds and some more sprinkling, he dusts off the extra sand to reveal the finished artwork.

We won’t spoil the surprise so take a look at the clip and be ready to say wow repeatedly:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 7,000 upvotes and tons of comments. Netizens were mesmerised to see the incredible talent of the artist. Many lauded his simple yet unique way of creating a piece out of sand. Others simply couldn’t believe their eyes after watching the video.

“I was NOT expecting that, it made me physically say 'what' out loud. Bravo!” wrote a Reddit user. “My eyes were glued to the video all the way through,” commented another.

“My jaw straight dropped! That was amazing!” gasped a third.

What do you think of this video?

