Man stands at station with a placard looking for a job, then this happens

In today’s edition of wholesome stories that may leave you happy, here is a tale of a man who stood at a tube station with a placard to look for a job and eventually landed one. There is a chance that the story will also leave you inspired.

The image of the man named Haider Malik and his story was shared by many. Just like this post by Emmanuel Fajuyigbe whose LinkedIn profile says he works at Barclays. He explained that he saw Mallik on his way to work.

“Morning all. This morning heading to work I just saw this gentleman Haider Malik, maybe this post will not be of help but if there is any recruiter out there please feel free to contact him directly. We live in difficult times and the job market isn’t the best at the moment. Graduates are getting into debt and struggling to enter in the job market and let’s be honest, for some roles a Degree is not even required, what people need sometimes is just an opportunity. I believe in the LinkedIn community please share this post if you can. It was lovely speaking to you this morning I wish you the best of luck. Have a nice day all,” he wrote. His post is complete with an image.

The image shows Malik standing at the station with a placard that explains his qualifications and the kind of job roles he is searching.

The post prompted many people to share various comments and they also re-shared the post with others.

Malik’s hard work paid off as he managed to land an interview and also a job. He also shared a LinkedIn post informing everyone about the same. “A lot can change in 14 days, I have accepted a role with the Canary Wharf Group plc, thank you to everyone that helped make this possible. Let's all stay connected and grow together!” he wrote and posted an image.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful story?

