Man stands on roof of moving train in New York, hair-raising video goes viral

A hair-raising video of a man performing a daring stunt on top of a moving train in New York has gone viral on the Internet. While some criticised the man for his dangerous act, others drew a connection to the popular Subway Surfers game.

Man standing and running on the roof of a moving train in New York. (Instagram/@newyork__only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the TikTok handle @mejia18_. It later made its way to Instagram. In the clip, the man can be seen wearing a hoodie as he stands on the roof of the train while it passes a station. Passengers on the platform captured the stunt on their smartphones. Despite momentarily losing his balance, the man quickly regained it and ran in the opposite direction on the roof of the moving train.

Watch the video of this man standing on top of a moving train here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the video was shared on September 4, it is still gaining traction on social media. The clip has so far accumulated over 3.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also received a flurry of likes and comments. While many expressed concern over the risks involved in such a dangerous activity, others found it thrilling.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:

“Dumbest s**t ever,” posted an individual.

Another joined, “People don’t value their lives anymore.”

“As long as they are aware of the risks I see no problem. They are out there having fun, and the risk associated with the activity is what gives them the thrill,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Subway Surfer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bro thinks he’s in a Star Wars movie,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Bro thinks he’s playing Subway Surfers.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON