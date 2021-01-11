IND USA
Man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim rescued by ITBP personnel

The operation continued for quite a few hours near Lachung, Sikkim.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim.(Twitter/@ITBP)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday rescued a local person who had been stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff here.

"A rescue team from the 48th Battalion of ITBP mountaineers rescued a person identified as Ujwal Rai with the help of locals after hours of hardship. The person was nervous, scared and shivering. He had sustained minor injuries and first aid was provided to him," ITBP said.

According to police, the rescued person had gone to the cliff behind General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung to repair a water pipeline. After he got stuck on the steep and difficult cliff, police team rushed to the spot. Later, ITBP personnel were called to rescue the person.

