Man surprises family by coming home after 12 years. Watch how everyone reacts

Those who live outside their homes or in different countries know the feeling of homesickness very well. There are so many moments that we wish to make with our families, but due to the distance, we might miss them. However, when it's time to get back home finally, we can't wait to spend time with everyone. Recently, a video of a man surprising his family after 12 years has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by Instagram user @varun_harpale he says that he hasn't been home for 12 years. The last time when he saw his relatives, he was 10-years-old. So, when he decided to go back, he planned a surprise. At the beginning of the video, you can see him visiting his aunts and sisters. All of them seem to be taken aback and crying out of happiness. Further in the video, he goes to surprise his grandparents and mother. Everyone has a huge smile on their faces and get emotional upon seeing him.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 76,000 times and has several comments.

A person in the Instagram comments said, "Watching grandparents happy was LOVE. " A second person said, "This video is so pure." A third person added, "That tears in everyone's eyes is described everything." A fourth person added, "Just a beautiful moment captured...God bless you always."

