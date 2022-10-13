Man surprises wife with a puppy, her reaction will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

If you have a pet or were raised with one, you are aware of how enjoyable their company can be every day. However, it becomes painful when a person loses their pet. A woman recently went through a similar experience after losing her cherished dog. So, when her husband noticed her sadness, he decided to adopt a puppy for her. Although he was unsure at first, but he was glad that he had made this decision. Taking to Reddit, he also uploaded a video of surprising his wife.

The video shows the woman approaching a car with her husband sitting inside. Upon reaching the vehicle, she notices the dog. The woman immediately has a smile on her face and can be seen petting the dog. Later, she breaks into tears and plays with the dog.

In the caption of the post, the Reddit user wrote, "This video is a few months old. Our dog, Bob, passed on July 5th. I wasn't sure if we were ready to get a new dog so soon, but we're so glad that we did! I told my wife I was going to get Indian food for dinner and came back with a puppy instead. Meet Teddy, aka Bob Jr."

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

Since this video was shared, it has close to 10,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that this was a wholesome thing to do for anyone. One user in the Reddit comments wrote, "I usually browse this sub to make me smile, but from time to time, I always encounter one of these onion-cutting ninja posts damn! Happy for you both, and well done." Another person said, "God, this little pup is about to have the most amazing forever home ever. I teared up a little at your wife's reaction. Bless this post, man." A third person added, "So precious!!! Thank you for taking another pup into your lives! It'll mean the world to Teddy in his forever."

