Man takes care of his wife’s ex-husband with brain injury. Their story leaves people teary-eyed

A beautiful tale of a family has won people's hearts. It revolves around a man who is taking care of his wife's physically and mentally impaired ex-husband. Not just that, the man reportedly is ready to walk away from his marriage if a "miracle treatment" cures the ex-husband. The man didn't hesitate for a moment when his now-wife told him that being with her also meant taking care of her ex-husband (representational image). (Unsplash/@Ryunosuke Kikuno)

Kris Armstrong and Brandon Smith were high school sweethearts who married in 2006, reported The Sun. However, two years later, Brandon got into a horrible car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left him "unable to fend for himself".

Years after the incident, Kris divorced Brandon and married James Armstrong, but only after he agreed to her unusual condition. She told James that her ex-husband would also be a part of their lives.

"I have a former husband that I take care of and he's a part of my life and I realise that's a lot. But if you're interested in dating me, that comes with the territory," Kris told CBS News.

Talking about their unique family, James added, "It didn't bother me at all. It intrigued me more because I knew that Kris had a good heart".

"James listened to my story and, without skipping a beat, said, 'I'm in'. For some reason, he decided that it was a beautiful story and that he wanted to be a part of it," Kris recalled in an interview with news.au.com.

CBS also took to X to share a video where the couple talks about this bittersweet part of their lives. The clip was posted with the caption, “Watch this. It'll remind us that humans are good. Grab a tissue.”

The video prompted people to post varied reactions. Several people wrote how the couple's story left them emotional.

Take a look at how X users reacted to this video:

"Best story yet. Especially touching for me because I had a cousin with very similar injuries from a car accident. She survived to be 65 years old because of the loving care she received at home her entire life. Outstanding job," posted an X user.

"OMG. This is the very definition of love. What an amazing couple and family. Thank you for sharing their story," added another.

"Thank you for sharing this incredibly beautiful story of love and devotion. What remarkable people!" shared a third.

"Truly incredible story about love and selflessness," wrote a fourth.