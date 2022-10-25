Man takes his mom with him on a first date. Watch what happens next

First dates are always nerve-wracking. From feeling happy and excited to being nervous, a person goes through various emotions before the date even begins. While we do our best to make the other person comfortable, would you ever take your mother to your date? Well, generally, the answer to that could be a no. But, in a turn of events, a man tried taking his mother along with him on his first date.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user Siddesh Lokare, you can see that he is scrolling through Bumble. So, when he has his first date, he decides to take his mom with him. However, Lokare did not inform his mom or his date that they would be meeting each other. Further in the video, you can see Lokare getting nervous over this idea. But when his date meets his mother, she is a little taken aback; however, still makes her comfortable and introduces herself.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. The video also has 35,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I still can't believe how the girl was so comfortable and didn't get awkward at all. Kudos to her. Lovelyyyy" Another person added, "Oh wow, yarr aunty is so sweet and cool. As well, the girl she's amazing, with beautiful etiquette. I'm going to try it soon after the exams. Kaash mera crush hi mil jaaye." A third person wrote, "Omg! This is way too much for anyone!"