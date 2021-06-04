Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man takes injured cockroach lying on the road to vet for treatment

A doctor hailing from Thailand took to Facebook to share the story.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The image shows the injured cockroach.(Facebook)

A Facebook post by a Thai doctor has now captured the attention of many. The veterinarian named Thanu Limpapattanawanich, in his share, detailed about the deed of a good samaritan who saved an injured cockroach he found on the streets.

Written in Thai, when loosely translated, the caption of the post reads, “Someone stepped on a cockroach and the insect was lying on the streets. That is when a man walking past it decided to pick the insect and bring it to the emergency care.” In his post he also shared how this is not a matter of laughter but appreciation as it shows the compassion and empathy of the man in question. He also added that he wished more people were like the good samaritan. His post is complete with two images.

The post, since being shared received more than 1,500 likes.

What are your thoughts on this story of rescue?

