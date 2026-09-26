Man takes Swiggy Instamart delivery rider to luxury five-star hotel for a treat: ‘He’s like my uncle’

A content creator surprised a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner by taking him to a luxury five-star hotel for a milkshake, turning an ordinary encounter on the street into a memorable experience.

A content creator surprised a Swiggy Instamart delivery rider with a visit to a five-star hotel and treated him to a milkshake. (Instagram/official_zaidmehdi)

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(Also read: Swiggy Instamart delivery bag handle doubles as a rakhi for ‘delivery bhaiyas’, internet loves it)

Taking to Instagram, content creator Zaid Mehdi shared a video documenting his interaction with the delivery rider. The clip begins with Mehdi approaching the man and asking, “Will you come with me to have some juice at a 5-star hotel?”

Initially confused, the rider responds, “Huh? Where?” Mehdi points towards a nearby hotel and says, “Here at the 5-star hotel, right here. Accept? Done! Let's go! Have you never been to a 5-star hotel until today?”

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{{^usCountry}} The rider replies, “No, I haven’t. I haven’t been since childhood until now.” First visit to five-star hotel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rider replies, “No, I haven’t. I haven’t been since childhood until now.” First visit to five-star hotel {{/usCountry}}

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The two then ride together to the hotel. As they reach the property, Mehdi says in a voiceover, “As soon as we enter, the security guards stop us.”

Reassuring the staff, he says, “Nothing to worry about, he's like my uncle,” to which a security guard responds, “That’s right, sir.”

After entering the hotel, Mehdi asks the rider for his first impression. “How is it, uncle?” he asks. Looking around the property, the rider replies, “It’s great, it's very spacious.”

Once seated inside the restaurant, Mehdi again asks, “How does this place look to you?” The rider responds, “The place is very nice.”

Rider opens up about major accident

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During their conversation, the delivery partner also spoke about a difficult phase in his life. Mehdi said, “Had so much fun chatting with uncle. Uncle told me that he had been in a major accident before, which left him on complete bed rest. It felt really bad hearing about it.”

Recalling the incident, the rider simply says, “A car came and hit me.”

Soon, their milkshakes arrive. After trying his drink, the rider says, “Very good, honestly.”

As their outing comes to an end, Mehdi asks, “Uncle, it was awesome fun today, wasn't it?” The rider responds, “Yes!” Mehdi then thanks him, saying, “Thank you for coming with me.”

Internet reacts to the gesture

The video drew warm reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated the simple gesture. One user wrote, “Such a wholesome gesture.” Another commented, “This genuinely made me smile.” A third person said, “Kindness still exists.” Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, “Such moments restore faith in humanity.”

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(Also read: 'Aur kuch chahiye?': Swiggy Instamart makes ‘emergency delivery’ at wedding venue, company responds with witty reply)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)