Swiggy Instamart delivery bag handle doubles as a rakhi for ‘delivery bhaiyas’, internet loves it

Online deliveries have become part of everyday life, whether it is groceries, medicines, food or a last-minute order. Yet, after receiving a package at the doorstep, we rarely get a chance to do much more than say a quick thank you to the person who brought it. This Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy Instamart has come up with an interesting way for customers to thank delivery partners. Its delivery bags feature a section that can be turned into a rakhi. Swiggy Instamart’s delivery bags get a Raksha Bandhan twist. (LinkedIn/Aparna Debnath)

The Raksha Bandhan bags have a tearable section attached to the paper handle. Customers can remove the section and tie it around a delivery partner’s wrist as a rakhi when their order arrives.

The bags have been spotted online, with users sharing the idea on social media. The initiative comes as Raksha Bandhan approaches, giving the usual doorstep exchange a festive element.

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Internet calls it ‘wholesome’ Sharing a video on LinkedIn, one person wrote, “Got my Instamart order today and noticed this on the bag. The handle actually comes off and turns into a rakhi for the delivery bhaiya. Honestly, this is so cute. Our delivery bhaiyas are always running around, making sure our orders reach us, so I love that they get a little Rakhi too. Tied it on bhaiya’s wrist and it made him smile.”

Take a look: