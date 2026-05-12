'Aur kuch chahiye?': Swiggy Instamart makes ‘emergency delivery’ at wedding venue, company responds with witty reply

A lighthearted video from a wedding ceremony has caught the internet’s attention after it showed a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner arriving at the venue with what appeared to be an urgent item needed for the rituals. A viral video showed a woman receiving a Swiggy Instamart order at a wedding venue during an ongoing ceremony. (Instagram/diamond_clouds_.__)

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The video, shared on Instagram by user Supriya Mattapalli, shows a woman dressed in festive attire receiving a delivery from a Swiggy Instamart partner inside the wedding venue. The text overlay on the clip reads, “Emergency wedding delivery,” suggesting that a last minute requirement had come up during the ceremony.

The item seen in the video appears to be firewood required for the havan, a sacred fire ritual performed during many Hindu wedding ceremonies.

Delivery reaches the ritual area In the clip, the package is quickly carried towards the ritual area, where a priest and family members are seen seated for the wedding ceremony.

The video ends with a guest happily posing with the delivered item, further adding to the cheerful mood of the clip.

The clip was shared with the caption, “POV: The wedding depended on a 10 minute delivery.”

Watch the clip here: