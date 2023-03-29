Man taunts crayfish, it revolts and pinches his nose. Watch

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen those videos that leave you asking ‘Why?’. One such video is going viral and it shows a man getting pinched by a crayfish after holding the creature too close to his nose.

The image shows the creature pinching the man's nose.(Screengrab)

The video was posted on Twitter. The clip opens to show the man picking the crayfish and bringing it close to his nose. Within a few moments, the creature grabs hold of the man’s nose using one of its claws. Initially, the man screams in pain but finally manages to free his nose.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered more than 3,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Is he bored or something,” asked a Twitter user. “What did he think was going to happen?” expressed another. “Today's Darwin award goes to that guy,” commented a third. “Why? Just why!” wrote a fourth.