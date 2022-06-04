Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature dance step to US blogger. Watch

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a man teaches a US blogger a signature dance step by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
The man after teaching the US blogger Shah Rukh Khan's signature move. (Instagram/@gabecoaster)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:30 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a blogger who goes by Gabe Coaster on Instagram involving a dance step by Shah Rukh Khan has left people both amazed and amused. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man showing the US blogger the dance step. There is a chance that the video will leave you entertained too.

“To all my Indian peeps, this one is for you,” the blogger wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the blogger asking a man “So what do you think about dancing?” To which, the man replies that he loves dancing but not in public. However, then he adds that he can show the blogger a move. Then he goes on to show a particular move that Shah Rukh Khan is often seen showcasing in different movies.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 16,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Hey, I lover that,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha… amazing,” expressed another. “Definitely some Bollywood moves right there,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

