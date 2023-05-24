Man throws basketball from 856 feet, it goes through hoop

YouTuber Dude Perfect is known for making incredible trick shots, especially with basketballs, which often look unbelievable. In his recent video too, he attempted a feat that ended up creating a world record. He threw a basketball from the height of 856 feet and made it pass through the hoop. His act left people immensely impressed and also received a response from Guinness World Records (GWR).

The image shows Dude Perfect dropping a basketball from a height of 856 feet.(YouTuber/@dudeperfect)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“World's Highest Basketball Shot,” the YouTuber wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him and his team members explaining what they are attempting to do. They also have a video call with their friends, one of whom says that it is “scientifically impossible” and that “he will eat a basketball” if Dude Perfect makes the shot. As the video progresses, viewers get to see a recollection of all the basketball-related stunts that Dude Perfect previously tried. The clip then captures them going to Las Vegas and also shows their preparations for the record. It also shows how many times they fail while trying to make the shot. The video ends with Dude Perfect impeccably acing the record.

Take a look at the video that may leave you stunned:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 3.9 million views and counting. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is legendary,” Guinness World Records wrote as they reacted to the video. “Never thought I would be so captivated by a 18 minutes video where they make a single shot. Impressive storytelling,” commented a YouTube user. “Absolutely amazing video! Well done guys!!” posted another. “I watch you guys for around 8 years and THIS is the best shot I've ever seen!” expressed a third. “That was epic!! Incredible dedication and commitment – you guys rock!” shared a fourth. “Love the documentary style video guys. Very well done! And unbelievable that you actually made that!!!!!” wrote a fifth.