Australian man turns a Ferris wheel with bare hands, sets world record. Watch

An Australian named Troy Conley-Magnusson has set a world record for turning a Ferris wheel by hand in the shortest amount of time. Yes, you read that right. As per Guinness World Records this record was accomplished by him in 16 minutes and 55 minutes. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shared a video of Troy Conley-Magnusson breaking this record. The video has left many people stunned. Man turns Ferris wheel with hands, sets world record.(Instagram/@pull4purpose)

"Fastest time to rotate a Ferris wheel by hand (male) 16 min 55 sec by Troy Conley-Magnusson," wrote Guinness World Records on their Instagram. They also shared the video where Magnusson can be seen rotating the Ferris wheel with his hands.

Watch the video here:

In a separate post, Magnusson expressed, "This was hands down the hardest event I have ever done. The training was dramatically different as I had up to 30 mins to get it done, and given the wheel itself weighs over 50 tonnes, I knew it was gonna take some big lungs and a whole lot of heart."

He further added that in 2021 he met a cancer patient called Zac. He had promised Zac that when he made a world record, it would be in honour of him.

The Guinness World Records shared about Magnusson's record on their Instagram just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 50,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow... This looks so hard." A second added, "OMG, amazing strength." A third posted, "Unbelievable."