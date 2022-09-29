Man travels from Spain to Bolivia to meet former nanny after 45 years. Watch

Reunions often leave people emotional. Those meetings when recorded and shared online leave people teary-eyed with happiness too. Just like this clip that shows a man, Juanito Jonsson, travelling from Spain to Bolivia to meet her childhood nanny after 45 years.

The video was originally posted by Jonsson on his personal Instagram page a few months ago. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the Twitter handle GoodNews Movement. “After more than 45 years apart this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wonderful and heartwarming video:

After more than 45 years apart this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son. (🎥:juanitojonsson)



The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 6,500 likes. People shared different comments while reacting to the video. A few also posted how they reunited with their nanny.

“My sisters and I did the same a couple of years ago – got back in touch with our nanny Lynda (from Trinidad, now living in the US) after 40+ years. We reunited here in Italy and it was simply magic,” shared a Twitter user. “This is so beautiful! My sisters and I have been trying to find our nanny but have had no luck,” expressed another. “At the end of the day, we all want to know that we made a difference along the way,” posted a third. “Love is all that matters… love is all that remains,” wrote a fourth.