Man tries Indian food for the first time, gets blown away. Watch reaction clip

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The image shows the man tasting the food.(Instagram/@lingandlamb)

There’s no doubt that the wide variety of dishes in the Indian cuisine are enough to make one’s mouth water. And when someone has it for the first time, there are high chances that their reactions will be priceless. This video of a man having Indian food for the first time and loving it is one such example. The clip will leave you amused.

The recording starts with a woman named Taccara introducing her Nigerian husband Lamboginny and saying that he has never tried Indian food. The clip then goes on to show him having an Indian dish. We won’t spoil his reaction to the dish so take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 94,000 times. People loved the genuine reaction and expressed how some Indian dishes feel like a blast of flavours on one’s taste buds. While some were eager to try out the dish Lamboginny was having, others couldn’t stop relating to his request for extra rice after finishing off the dish.

“You guys are the best. Vindaloo is my favourite! Similar to Nigerian stew,” wrote an Instagram user. "'India has done me well, with a take away.’ Loved this line,” commented another. “When the cap went backward. That’s the real deal,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

indian cuisine
