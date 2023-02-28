Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man tries salad with live shrimp in Thailand. Viral Instagram video shows his reaction

Published on Feb 28, 2023

An Instagram blogger shared the video that shows him trying salad with live shrimp for the first time while visiting Thailand.

The image shows the man trying a salad dish with live shrimp in Thailand.(Instagram/@sampepper)
Instagram content creator Sam Pepper travels around the world and captures unusual things he comes across during his trips. In a recent video, he shared a special type of salad he tried in Thailand - a 'Live jumping shrimp salad'. As the name suggests, the dish is served with live shrimps. Let that sink in!

"This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad!" he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a person preparing the salad by putting ingredients like onions, lime juice, salt, and chili into a container. They then scoop up some shrimps from a water-filled tank and add them to the dish. The video shows the blogger trying the dish as the shrimps keep jumping. While taste testing, he also shares how he got bitten by the creatures.

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

"Just because you can, doesn't mean you should," wrote an Instagram user. "What's the need for them to be alive?" wondered another. "So what's the verdict?! Is it good? I want to know cause I'd try it," asked a third.

