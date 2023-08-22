Man trying to perform a trick with kitty fails hilariously. Watch

Cat videos never fail to bring joy to our lives, and the latest one taking social media by storm is sure to elicit the same response from you. It shows a man trying to perform a trick with a kitty, however, what happens at the end will leave you in splits. (Also Read: Cat perfectly shows the meaning of 'If I fits, I sits'. Watch)

Snapshot of the cat performing the trick.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

"Cat being cat," reads the caption posted along with the video from the Twitter handle @buitengebieden. The clip opens to show a man standing on a stage and trying to make a cat jump through a hoop. At first, the cat jumps before the man even starts the trick. Then, instead of landing on a pedestal kept next to the man, the cat jumps on his shoulders. Finally, the man brings the hoop and the pedestal close to the kitty to help it cross.

Watch this hilarious video of the man and the cat here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share has also received over 16,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about this viral cat video:

An individual wrote, "Cat got skills." Another said, "The cat is more of a comedian than the guy." A third commented, "So cute." "Yaa cats do it their way!" expressed a fourth.