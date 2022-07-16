Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man twinning with pet dog asks who wore it better. Watch video to decide

The viral video showing a man twinning with his pet dog was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the man twinning with his pet dog.(Instagram/@carlcunard)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 08:56 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents often love to dress up their dogs in cute and comfortable clothes. This man is no different and loves to do that too. Not just that, he often dresses up in similar outfits as his pet baby. And, this video posted on Instagram shows just that. It captures the man twinning with his adorable pet dog.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of content creator Carl Cunard. “I don’t think he wanted to wear those…,” he wrote. He then added, “Who wore it best. ”

The video opens to show the man and the dog standing in a closet. He then gets dressed up and also helps his dog in doing so. They both are seen in black and white attire complete with necklaces. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww and also prompt you to say that the dog won the game.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared back in May. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post several comments.

“The little run away at the end killed me,” posted an Instagram user. “The way he took off the shoe its hilarious, you both look good,” expressed another. “Cutest dog of the gram,” commented a third. “So adorable,” wrote a fourth.

instagram dog. viral video
