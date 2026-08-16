Man unemployed for 2.5 months says metro city expenses are draining savings: ‘Mental fatigue is so real’

A man who has been without a job for more than two months has opened up about the emotional and financial toll of unemployment, particularly while living in a metro city. In a candid video, he spoke about mental fatigue, shrinking savings and the difficulties of staying professionally relevant while searching for another opportunity.

A man opened up about unemployment, job-search struggles and the importance of professional connections. (Instagram/reelpebaklol)

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(Also read: ‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job)

‘The job is gone’

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Shubh, shared a video describing what his life has looked like since losing his job.

"Brother, the job is gone, and I don't have a job anymore. It's been two and a half months. After that, the reality—I'll tell you, brother, what's going on in life? There's nothing, brother. Mental fatigue. It's the same routine. There's nothing," he said.

He also spoke about the additional pressure that comes with living in a metro city without a regular income.

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{{^usCountry}} "And one more thing, brother, the burden of living in metro cities is extra. Every month, rent, electricity, and all sorts of other expenses—the ones going from your savings—that pain is separate. I mean, brother, what can I even say?" he added. ‘Connections are very important’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And one more thing, brother, the burden of living in metro cities is extra. Every month, rent, electricity, and all sorts of other expenses—the ones going from your savings—that pain is separate. I mean, brother, what can I even say?" he added. ‘Connections are very important’ {{/usCountry}}

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Shubh said that while jobs are available, having the right professional connections can make a significant difference during a job search.

"And jobs, brother, are available. It's not like people aren't getting jobs. People are getting jobs, people are working. But brother, only those are getting jobs who have connections. So brother, all you juniors, and all you job-worker guys, build your connections, man. Because brother, work anyone can do, but connections are very important," he said.

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He added that he had reached out to people he knew but had still been unable to find another role. Shubh also reflected on the difference between studying independently and gaining practical experience in a workplace.

"But brother, if you are part of a company's lineup, you keep learning those things, doing them, and understanding them. But brother, there, how much good stuff will you write, man? How many notebooks will you fill? Then you'll forget. So the practical knowledge that we get in a company, that cannot be found anywhere outside," he said.

(Also read: Indian woman in US shares key workplace lesson she learnt from American peers: ‘Confidence is a skill’)

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The video was shared with the caption, “Job reality in IT companies.”

Social media reacts

The post garnered a few reactions, with several users relating to his experience. One person wrote, "This is the harsh reality of unemployment." Another commented, "Metro city expenses make it even harder." A third said, "The mental fatigue is so real." Echoing similar thoughts, another user wrote, "Losing a job affects more than just income."

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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