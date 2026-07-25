Man urges employees to stop saying ‘no problem’ when thanked at work: ‘Make your effort count’

A man has sparked a discussion online after urging professionals to reconsider using the phrase “no problem” when colleagues thank them for their help at work. He argued that while the response may appear polite and harmless, it can unintentionally minimise the time and effort someone has invested.

A man said replying “no problem” could downplay workplace effort and advised people to make their help count. (Instagram/riteshg_daily)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Ritesh Giri, who suggested that expressions such as “happy to help” or “my pleasure” sound warmer and acknowledge the contribution more effectively.

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‘It was not nothing’

In the video, Giri said, “Stop saying ‘no problem’ when someone thanks you at the workplace. Perhaps a colleague thanked you because you helped them resolve an issue or covered their shift, and you simply replied, ‘no problem.’ But it was not nothing. You showed up, put in the effort and helped them.”

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that regularly dismissing one’s effort as “no problem” could influence how colleagues perceive the assistance they receive. According to him, the phrase may make it seem as though the task required no time, energy or inconvenience from the person who offered support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that regularly dismissing one’s effort as “no problem” could influence how colleagues perceive the assistance they receive. According to him, the phrase may make it seem as though the task required no time, energy or inconvenience from the person who offered support. {{/usCountry}}

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Giri added, “Instead, try saying, ‘happy to help’ or ‘my pleasure’. These phrases convey warmth and sincerity, showing that you genuinely wanted to help without dismissing the time and effort involved.”

‘Help them, but make your effort count’

Giri further said that although the change in language might appear minor, it could have a noticeable impact on workplace communication and professional boundaries.

“It may seem like a small change, but it can have a significant impact. People who constantly say ‘no problem’ may unintentionally create the impression that others can keep asking them for help because it requires little effort,” he said.

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Clarifying that he was not discouraging people from supporting their colleagues, Giri concluded, “I am not saying that you should stop helping people. Help them, but make your effort count.”

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The text overlaid on the video read, “Stop saying ‘no problem’.”

Social media users react

The clip attracted several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Giri’s observation. One user wrote, “I hadn’t thought about it before, but now I can see the difference.” Another commented, “Good point.” A third user said, “Yes, I agree with you,” while another added, “Yes, this is absolutely right.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)