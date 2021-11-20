Man uses beard to lift over 63kg to create world record. Watch

Guinness World Records' (GWR) Instagram page is filled with various videos that showcase people creating different records. Just like this clip that shows a man bagging the title of “Heaviest weight lifted by human beard.” There is a possibility that the feat accomplished by the man will make your jaw drop in wonder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Heaviest weight lifted by human beard 63.80 kg (140 lb 16 oz) by Antanas Kontrima,” GWR wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video that may leave you stunned:

The video has been posted a day ago on November 19. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 91,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share also received varied comments. There were a few who also took the route of hilarity while sharing their reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I wonder what hair products he uses,” joked an Instagram user. “That's actually impressive,” commented another. “Wow. How?!" expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?