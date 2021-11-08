Man uses dart to pop multiple huge balloons at one go. Watch
The Internet is filled with such videos that may make your jaw drop in wonder. This clip involving huge balloons is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.
The video was shared on the Instagram page How Ridiculous. It also got highlighted in a post shared by YouTube on their official Insta Page.
“What’s your satisfaction rating 1-100?” reads the caption posted along with the video.
Take a look at the video:
The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has gathered varied reactions from people.
“1000. I was not expecting that many balloons lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “The slow mo is incredible!” expressed another. “Can't stop watching,” posted a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?