Man uses multiple arrows to burst ten balloons at the same time. Watch

How many balloons can you burst at the same time using multiple arrows? For US resident James Jean the number is ten - a feat which helped him earn a Guinness World Records title too. And now, a video showing his incredible achievement is creating a buzz online.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Instagram page to share the video showing Jean shooting multiple arrows to burst balloons stuck to a board. “Most balloons burst simultaneously by arrows - 10,” they wrote as a part of the post’s caption.

Jean achieved the title at the set of Dude Perfect in Plano, Texas, USA in September, reports a blog by GWR. Previously, he held the same title for bursting eight and nine balloons with multiple arrows. However, in his latest attempt he broke his own record to achieve a new one.

Take a look at the video that may make you say “Wow.”

The video was posted some ten hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Finally a worthy record,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is record!!” posted another. “Bahubali 3,” joked a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth.