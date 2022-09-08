Man uses pipes to design feeders for stray dogs. Watch

There are some people who take it upon themselves to help stray dogs have a better life. One such person is captured in this wonderful video which is winning people’s hearts. The video shows the efforts of a man to feed stray dogs in his neighbourhood. Chances are, after watching the video you would want to applaud the man too.

“He makes these dog feeders for stray dogs,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show him attaching two pieces of pipes onto a wall. The reason behind his act soon becomes clear when a stray dog comes near the pipes that are now filled with food and water.

Take a look at the video that may melt your heart into a puddle:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has received over 46,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered close to 3,400 likes and counting. People took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

“Brilliant idea,” posted an Instagram user. “God bless him for thinking of some of the most vulnerable angels,” shared another. “Hero,” expressed a third. “Love this,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.