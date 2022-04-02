Man waits on platform whenever his daughter gets a late train home. Watch

Fathers are always protective of their daughters no matter how old they are and it is one of the strongest bonds which is always heartwarming to see. Like this video of a man who always comes to pick his daughter up from the platform whenever she gets a late train home. The video was posted on Instagram one day ago and it has got over 73,000 views so far. The video will definitely melt your heart.

Sophia Beth from London uploaded the video on her Instagram account after it got an overwhelming response on TikTok.

“Thank you for always swiping in and waiting for me on the platform when I get a late train home,” says the text on the video. The video shows the man waiting at the platform for his daughter be it the summer or the winter and it is heartening to see.

“So today this video of my dad hit over 1.1 million views on tiktok. I was not expecting such a huge response and some of the comments are truly heartwarming. I’m just glad that others get to see you as the true gentleman you are…. Kind regards your daughter/agent – Sophia,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Awwww how amazing is your dad,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so wholesome, dads are really our protectors,” said another. “It’s really the most heartwarming thing ever, you are so lucky,” posted a third. “An absolutely beautiful post and what an absolutely beautiful heart your dad has!” reads yer another comment.

What do you think about this heartwarming video?