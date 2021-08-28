Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man walks between hot air balloons on a beam at an altitude of 21,400 feet. Watch nail-biting video

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The image is taken from the video of the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

In today’s edition of world records that may make your jaw drop in wonder, here is a throwback video showcasing a man creating a record by walking between two hot air balloons. The man named Mike Howard attempted the feat back in 2004. There is a chance that the fascinating video will leave you a bit scared too.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Walking Between Hot Air Balloons - Guinness World Records. Nail-biting. Mike Howard (UK) walked on a beam between two balloons at an altitude of 6,522 m (21,400 ft) near Yeovil, Somerset, UK,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows Howards walking between the balloons twice. In one of the attempts, he aces the feat while blindfolded.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared has gathered more than 77,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to react with various kinds of comments.

“If I did have a harness on, that would scare the heck out of me,” wrote an Instagram user. To which, GWR replied, “Same.” “Superb job,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

guinness world records instagram
