Man walks on an extremely thin mountain ridge. Watch heart-stopping video

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just interesting to see but may leave you a little scared too. One such video was recently posted on Instagram. It shows a climber crossing an extremely thin mountain ridge. The heart-stopping video may make your jaw drop too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professional climber and guide Leland Nisky posted the video on his Instagram page. “I love me some super exposed thin ridge climbing! Got out to the Boston Basin a couple days ago, I’m constantly amazed by all the incredible areas around the cascades. So many little mountain ranges, and new places to explore. It’s all just like one giant playground,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that captures his unbelievable experience here:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 views till now. Alongside, the share has also gathered several comments from people.

“What the heck??? Glad you got through this safely. Amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Excellent,” shared another. “Just climbed this a couple of weeks ago. What an unbelievable experience,” posted a third. “That looks like it could break off at any moment. Wow,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}