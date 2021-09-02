Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man walks with huge colourful snake coiled around him. Watch
trending

Man walks with huge colourful snake coiled around him. Watch

The video shows an incredibly beautiful snake named MyLove.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The image shows the man walking around with the snake.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

A video which is absolutely fascinating – and somewhat scary – to watch has created a buzz online. The clip involves a man and a beautiful rainbow snake named MyLove. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued.

The video is shared on the Instagram page managed by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California. “Rainbow Surprise. MyLove is one of the most beautiful snakes in the world and looks incredible with the sun hitting her just right. She’s also the best tempered snake I’ve ever had. So when @sofiedossi asked me to bring her to put her on a blind folded friend we made it happen,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show Brewer introducing the multi-hued snake and taking her out of a box. He then carries the reptile inside a house with the help of two other people. The video then shows them gently putting MyLove on a blindfolded man lying on a floor. Wondering what happens next? Take a look at the video.

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 8.6 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared various reactions to the video.

“Rainbow, that’s so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wonderful colour,” shared another. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Inspiring journey of para high jumper Varun Singh Bhati

Dog, fox and skunk play together in this sweet video

How do astronauts wash their hair while aboard ISS? Viral video shows

Paddle boarder faces sea snake in the middle of the ocean. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP