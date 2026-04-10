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Man wants to ask dad for ‘iss mahine ka kharcha paani’ after spending entire paycheck on friends

While some congratulated the man for treating his friends with almost his entire paycheck, others advised him to save money.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 01:45 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A viral Reddit post has highlighted the "spend-it-all" culture often seen among new professionals. The user recounted how he fulfilled a college-era promise to treat his friends, exhausting his monthly income on a premium 3-day celebration. While the post received support from some who viewed it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" celebration of friendship, others pointed out the irony of a working professional having to ask his father for monthly expenses immediately after a payday.

The man’s post about treating friends with his second paycheck has prompted various responses on Reddit. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

Well to be fair this is my second time receiving a salary , with the first one I gifted my parents, I posted it here you guys might remember as it kinda blew up,” a Reddit user posted.

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The individual continued, “Now when I received my second salary- I just went to my college friends and partied like I have never before. I have always told my friends ki ‘salary aane dono bhai saari udhaa dunga tumpe’, and if I include this party, flights, stay and other expenses for 3 days - I literally spent my entire salary almost and now I have to ask dad for iss mahine ka kharcha paani.

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A third commented, “Yo, this is it, this living!! Many more parties.” A fourth wrote, “Real flex splurge in first 3 months , yolo.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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