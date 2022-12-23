Man wearing a jetpack flies in the air, Twitter users are stunned. Watch

A new technology comes up almost every day and blows up our minds. It could be anything from machinery that helps in agriculture or something that looks futuristic; these things never fail to amaze us. And a recent video shared by businessman Tansu Yeğen shows something similar. The opening scene of the video features a person with a jetpack placed on his back, with flames emanating from it. People on the ground watch and record the action as the man soon spreads his arms and uses the jet pack to fly. He also performs large leaps from one place to another, finishing with a smooth landing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on Twitter just a day back. The post's caption read, "The future is here #CES2023."

Take a look at the clip here:

Since this video was shared on the microblogging platform, it has been viewed 2.4 million times and has several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user commented, "I love flying .. but this machine is amazing and scary at the same time. " Another person added, "I saw one of these being tested by a mountain rescue paramedic who was able to "float" up a steep hill where it was impossible to drive a vehicle. Much quicker response for evaluating someone's injuries or medical condition. " A third person wrote, "If it is like it is on the streets with cars, imagine like this in the air!!! Very difficult to turn universal. It has its goals and markets but is universal. I don't think so."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON