Man posts about standing up to homophobes while watching Badhaai Do with partner

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s new film Badhaai Do, which deals with the subject of homosexuality, has been creating quite a buzz since its release on February 11. Amidst this, a post on Instagram about a gay couple who went to watch the movie in a theatre and got into a fight with a few others passing rude remarks about certain scenes in the film is going viral. The post has received several reactions including thumbs up from actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurana.

In his post, Priyanjul Johari mentioned that there was a group of friends who “found the same-sex couple scenes funny and embarrassing”. He added that they were constantly making homophobic statements while watching the film. Johari also mentioned another man seated in the front row who passed “homophobic and perverted comments”.

Johari kept his calm and didn’t react. However, after being particularly moved during a scene in the film, he began clapping and hooting. This brought about another remark from the man in the front row. “That pervert from the front row said, ‘yeh pakka Gay hoga…’,” Johari wrote in his post.

That’s when he stood up and yelled, “Hann bro gay hu. Apne bande ke saath aya hu. 4 saal se relationship me hu. Dono ke ghar pe bhi pata hai. Bol…koi dikkat? (Yes brother I am gay. I have come with my boyfriend. We are in a relationship for the past four years. Both of our families know this. Do you have any problem?)”

He goes on to say that everyone in the theatre broke into applause.

Read the entire post below. (Spoilers alert.)

The post has received more than 35,000 likes since being shared three days ago and many Instagram users have lauded Johari for standing up for himself.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana replied on the post with a heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar also commented on the post with clapping hands emojis.

Actor Chum Darang, who plays Bhumi Pedenkar’s girlfriend in the film, also commented on the post. “WOW. This is how we know we did beyond good. Thank you,” she posted along with the hashtag “lovelislove” and a rainbow flag.

“Best thing I read today,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh my god!!! Huge round of applause for you,” wrote another.