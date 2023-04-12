Man with too many blue shirts goes shopping, returns with more

Have you ever found yourself consistently drawn to a particular colour while shopping? If yes, you are not alone! Many of us have a favourite colour that we tend to buy more often while shopping. And this man is no different. When his wife complained that his wardrobe was overflowing with blue shirts, he decided to go shopping. However, to her dismay, he returned with more blue shirts and t-shirts. The woman shared the incident on Twitter and received a flood of responses. While some praised the man’s ‘impeccable’ taste, others shared that they, too, are obsessed with blue-coloured shirts.

Man returned with more blue shirts and t-shirts, despite his wife’s request. (Twitter/@divya_sharmaMD)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was shared on Twitter by user Dr Divya Sharma, who captioned a photo of her husband’s blue shirts haul, “Husband went to shop alone as I have been nagging that his wardrobe is full of blue shirts. He comes back with these....” The picture shared by her shows three shirts of different shades of blue and a dark blue t-shirt.

Also Read: Woman rediscovers husband’s 18-yr-old handwritten love letter

Take a look at the tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on April 8, the tweet has accumulated over 6.4 lakh views and over 5,200 likes. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“My kinda blues, he’s got impeccable taste,” commented a Twitter user. To This, the original poster replied, “I need to befriend your wife to share ‘common’ problems.” Another expressed, “What’s with men and blue shirts.. 90% of my shirts are blue and I have no clue why.” “Excellent choice,” posted a third. Dr Divya Sharma replied to this comment and wrote, “All men are on the same note. He feels quite validated.” “Get him one silk blue from Van Heusen as well,” suggested a fourth. A fifth shared, “Looks excellent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail