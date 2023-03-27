Manager dances with his team to RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Watch viral video

“Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t, you’re about to,” said Deepika Padukone while introducing singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for a power-packed performance to RRR song Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. Since then, the song has become a global phenomenon, and people have been endlessly grooving to its foot-tapping beats. Now, a video of a jewellery store manager dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu with his team is going viral on social media. It may entice you to get up and groove.

Manager dances with team on Naatu Naatu.(Instagram/@officialkamajewelry)

“Keeping it real on Monday,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The now-viral video opens to show the manager teaching his team members the dance steps to Naatu Naatu. As the video goes on, they switch from matching his routine to their own dance moves.

The song Naatu Naatu, featured in the film set in the British era, is picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It was penned by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravani. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava beautifully sang the song.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on March 13, the video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views. Additionally, it has raked a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Nice one,” posted an individual. Another added, “Office ho toh aisa (Office should be like this).” A third commented, “Is there a vacancy?” Many even dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis.

