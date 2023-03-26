Teen dances to RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, perfectly recreates hook step

Naatu Naatu fever has gripped the world. From former India skipper Virat Kohli to Norway dance group Quick Style, the world can’t stop grooving to the foot-tapping number. There’s now the latest inclusion to that long list. It features a teen dancing to Naatu Naatu and acing its hook step. The Oscar-winning song is from SS Rajamouli’s star-studded period-action film RRR. It features Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing a high-energy dance routine. While Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the song, MM Keeravani composed it. Chandrabose beautifully penned the lyrics of the song. The image, taken from the viral video, shows Harnidh Kaur Sodhi dancing to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.(Instagram/@beatswithharnidh)

The video was shared on Instagram by Harnidh Kaur Sodhi. “Naatu Naatu fever,” she wrote while sharing the video. It accompanies a fire emoticon and a love-struck emoji. The clip shows the teen, clad in a white tee, black trousers with braces attached to them and sneakers, delivering an energetic performance to the tunes of Naatu Naatu. Moreover, she perfectly matches the hook step of the song. Her moves and expressions won her a thunderous round of applause from netizens.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has collected over 3.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. People loved her dance to the song Naatu Naatu and dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments. Many even said that her ‘effortless’ dance performance is ‘mind blowing’.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An Instagram user commented, “Mind blowing performance.” “Damn!” shared another. A third expressed, “Super hit.” “Harnidh, so effortless!!!” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “Very nice dance.”

