Smriti Irani wants to remove ‘nazar’ from Sunday for this funny reason. Netizens say ‘can relate’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 26, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Smriti Irani shared a relatable Sunday post on Instagram.

Sunday should come with a pause button as most of the time the day goes by too fast. Many of us feel that there should be another day between Sunday and Monday to rejuvenate and relax. And Union Minister Smriti Irani is among those people who think Sunday goes by quickly. She has now taken to Instagram to share a humorous Sunday post. The post is relatable and is bound to bring a wide smile to your face.

Smriti Irani shared this picture on Instagram with a humorous caption.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared this picture on Instagram with a humorous caption.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

“When you want to ‘nazar utaro’ your Sunday so that it doesn’t become a Monday,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing a picture of herself on Instagram. She also added the hashtag #dheereseaanabagiyanmeinMonday. The picture shows Smriti Irani, clad in a yellow colour saree, doing a ‘nazar utaro’ gesture.

Take a look at her post below:

Since being posted over an hour ago, the post has accumulated over 30,140 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many were quick to flood the comments section of Smriti Irani’s Sunday post.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Indian TV presenter Maniesh Paul commented on the post. He wrote, “Hahahahahaha good one.” “So cute. We all swear by that!!!” posted an individual. Another shared, “This post made my Sunday.” A third added, “Cute.” “Hahaha lovely tho,” expressed a fourth. A fifth said, “Most of us can relate.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
smriti irani sunday monday Sunday Monday + 3 more
smriti irani sunday monday Sunday Monday + 2 more
Story Saved
